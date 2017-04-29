One Dead in Saturday Morning Crash

City Times Staff

A 33-year-old man has died in a Saturday morning crash in the Town of Hull.

According to a news release from the Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a 911 call alerting them to a one-vehicle crash on North Second Dr. near Jordan Road at 4:20 AM.

When emergency crews arrived, they found an SUV on its roof in a yard on the 1500 block.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the release, but preliminary reports show the vehicle was traveling northbound on North Second Dr. when the driver entered the east shoulder/ditch. The SUV continued northbound through a yard, striking a decorative wall, mailbox and a tree. The SUV flipped and landed on its roof.

“It appears excessive speed and alcohol were factors in the crash,” the release reads. The man reportedly died as a result of “severe trauma”.

The Stevens Point Police Department, Portage County Ambulance, Portage County Coroner, Metro Fire and Metro Rescue assisted with the crash.

The man, whose identity is being withheld until his family can be notified, was reportedly from Waupaca County.

More as we have it.