SPASH Tennis Competes at De Pere Invite

By Robert Whitmire

The SPASH Boys Tennis team dropped three matches in its first day of competition at the two-day De Pere Tennis Invitational on Friday afternoon.

SPASH senior Jon Peck picked up three wins at No. 1 Singles for the Panthers improving his season tally to 10-1. Peck started the day with a 6-1, 6-1 win over De Pere’s Warren Mangum. He went on to defeat Domingo Ortega of West

De Pere High School 6-1, 6-0 before rounding out the day with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Waukesha South’s Riley Teutschmann.

The Panthers fell to De Pere 4-3, West De Pere 6-1, and Waukesha West 6-1.

De Pere 4, SPASH 3

Singles

No. 1 — Jon Peck, STEVENS POINT AREA SENIOR HIGH, def. Warren Mangum, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 — Peter Nguyen, DE PERE HIGH, def. Patrick Hefferan, 7-5, 6-1; No. 3 — Calvin Hunt, DE PERE HIGH, def. Carter Smigaj, 6-3, 6-2; No. 4 — Ethan McWilliams, DE PERE HIGH, def. Grant Wentzel, 6-3, 6-2;

Doubles

No. 1 — Garrek Wierzba-Angus Blakeman, STEVENS POINT AREA SENIOR HIGH, def. Jackson Butrym-David Vandenberg, 6-4, 6-1; No. 2 — Ryan Martin-Eli Haas, STEVENS POINT AREA SENIOR HIGH, def. Kamso Agu-Brady Hubbard, 6-1, 6-4; No. 3 — Matthew Foeller-Sam Champeau, DE PERE HIGH, def. Aidan McManus-Treyton Zinda, 6-3, 6-2;

West De Pere 6, SPASH 1

Singles

No. 1 — Jon Peck, STEVENS POINT AREA SENIOR HIGH, def. Domingo Ortega, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 — Quinn Norton, WEST DE PERE HIGH, def. Angus Blakeman, 6-2, 6-3; No. 3 — Kevin Kornowski, WEST DE PERE HIGH, def. Ryan Guay, 6-1, 6-0; No. 4 — Colin Skubal, WEST DE PERE HIGH, def. Ryan Martin, 6-3, 6-1;

Doubles

No. 1 — Ryan Bald-Harry Dykema, WEST DE PERE HIGH, def. Patrick Hefferan-Garrek Wierzba, 6-2, 6-2; No. 2 — Jarred Colucci-Jared Johnson, WEST DE PERE HIGH, def. Carter Smigaj-Eli Haas, 6-3, 6-2; No. 3 — Bailey Peterson-Cal Perry, WEST DE PERE HIGH, def. Grant Wentzel-Treyton Zinda, 6-1, 6-0.

Waukesha South 6, SPASH 1

Singles

No. 1 — Jon Peck, STEVENS POINT AREA SENIOR HIGH, def. Riley Teutschmann, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 — Jon Arvedson, SOUTH HIGH, def. Angus Blakeman, 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 — Tyler Hipp, SOUTH HIGH, def. Carter Smigaj, 6-2, 6-2; No. 4 — Kevin Sandoval, SOUTH HIGH, def. Treyton Zinda, 6-1, 6-2;

Doubles

No. 1 — Michael Tang-Tommy Ebben, SOUTH HIGH, def. Patrick Hefferan-Garrek Wierzba, 6-2, 6-3; No. 2 — Jason Arvedson-Aidan McMahon, SOUTH HIGH, def. Ryan Martin-Eli Haas, 6-3, 6-2; No. 3 — Ben Goy-Cole Zinda, SOUTH HIGH, def. Aidan McManus-Ryan Guay, 6-0, 7-5, 10-3;