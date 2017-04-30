New ‘Pocket Park’ at Pfiffner Dedicated Monday

City Times Staff

Ground for a new pocket park slated for construction inside Pfiffner Pioneer Park will be formally dedicated on Monday.

The dedication of Cultural Commons marks not only a new phase of public awareness for the project, but also the 100th anniversary of the Stevens Point Rotary Club. The club is one of four local organizations overseeing the project.

The proposed site plan for Cultural Commons. (stevenspoint.com)

The Cultural Commons is an interaction garden and educational space, billed as a “gift to the people of Stevens Point” by four partnering organizations: Rotary Club, the Wisconsin/Nicaragua Partners and the two organizations operating the Sister City programs for Rostov Veliky, Russia, and Gulcz, Poland.

The project includes a pergola, a small labyrinth and “space for personal reflection”. Plants and other flora would reflect the culture and landscape of sister cities; informational kiosks, an interactive Smartphone app and improving pedestrian access on Crosby Ave. are also part of the long-term plans.

The concept for the pocket park was approved by the city in 2015, despite some concerns for transparency on the public-space project.

Cultural Commons will be located opposite of the band shell in the south end of Pfiffner Park.

The event kicks off at the park, 1100 Crosby Ave., at noon on May 1.

Immediately following is a reception at Scarabocchio Art Museum, 800 Main Street. Beverages and dessert will be provided.