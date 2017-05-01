Photo of the Day: More Than Half a Ton of Drugs

City Times Staff

Plover Police Chief Dan Ault (left) with Stevens Point Police Officer Pat Stanislawski and Sheriff Mike Lukas, stand before a truck filled to capacity with leftover prescription drugs on May 1.

More than 1400 pounds of outdated and unused prescription and other-the-counter medications were packed into boxes for disposal at an out-of-state incinerator.

According to Lukas, the exact destination of the truck’s cargo — which left the sheriff’s office late Monday morning — could not be disclosed for security purposes.

The drugs were collected at various drug take-back events held across Portage County, and such a shipment is sent for proposal disposal at least once a year.