Sex Offender Scheduled for Release

By Brandi Makuski

Stevens Point police on Monday announced the release date for a twice-convicted sex offender.

Jeffrey Woodworth, 40, is scheduled to be released Oshkosh Correctional Institution on May 9. Woodworth has been behind bars since being convicted of second degree child sex assault in 2006.

Woodworth was previously convicted of second degree child sex assault in Brown Co. in 1997, and has been a registered sex offender since. On both occasions, Woodworth assaulted teenage girls.

According to a news release from SPPD, Woodworth will be released back into Portage County on an intensive supervision program and subject to lifetime GPS monitoring. He will also be required to register with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry Program for life.

The registry is located at widocoffenders.org.

Woodworth has served his sentence and is not wanted by police at this time, the release reads in part.

“This notification is not intended to increase fear; rather, it is our belief that an informed public is a safer public,” the release says.

Anyone with concerns or questions regarding Woodworth should contact Sgt. Anthony Zblewski at (715) 341-4103 or azblewski@stevenspoint.com.