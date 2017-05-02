Last Chance to Sign Up

Rummage Through Point & Plover Registration Ends May 8

City Times Staff

The fifth annual Rummage Through Point & Plover will be held from May 11-14.

Since 2012, the Stevens Point City Times has sponsored the community-wide rummage sale on the second weekend in May, Thurs. through Sunday.

The City Times also publishes, free of charge, a map of all rummage/yard sales taking place at any time during the weekend in Stevens Point, Park Ridge, Hull, Plover and Whiting. This year’s map will be published online starting May 9.

Participants can sell any legal item for a fair rummage sale price between the suggested hours of dawn to dusk.

Participants are also encouraged to donate their rummage sale proceeds to a local charity or fundraising event, and to submit a photo of the donation for publication in the City Times.

To submit your rummage sale information, send us your name, address, brief list of items for sale and dates/hours of operation to: bmakuski@mmclocal.com or EDITOR, 73 Sunset Blvd., Stevens Point, Wis., 54481.

Please include your daytime phone number for verification purposes. Your phone number will not be published.

Deadline for submission is May 8 at 5 PM.