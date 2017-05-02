Rhody J. Studinski, 84

Rhody J. Studinski, age 84 of Stevens Point, passed away Wednesday April 27, 2017 at North Ridge Assisted Living Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Rhody will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday May 4, 2017 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Stevens Point, WI. Rev. Dennis Stanchik will officiate. Burial will be in the St Mary’s – Custer Cemetery with full military honors, including 21 gun salute.. Friends and family will gather to share memories from 4:00 – 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Shuda Funeral Chapel – Stevens Point. A Loyal Order of Moose ritual will be said at 6:30 PM and a Rosary will be prayed at 7:00 PM, both Wednesday night at the funeral home. Visitation will also be held from 9:30 – 10:15 AM on Thursday at the church.

Rhody was born August 16, 1932 in Stevens Point, the son of Raphael and Susan (Lepak) Studinski. He attended local schools and worked on the family farm until entering the United States Army. He served his country from 1953-1955, serving in Germany. He was honorably discharged as a Corporal. Rhody returned to the area and worked as a truck driver for F.F. Mengals and later Bake-Rite. He married Patricia Kruzitski on April 4, 1959 and the couple settled in Stevens Point. Rhody continued his career at Miller Trucking, then Koch Industries where he worked until his retirement from full-time work, in 1992. Patricia passed away in 1992. Rhody resumed his enjoyment of driving, with the Stevens Point School District as a school bus driver. He married Lorraine (Sopa) Koziczkowski on August 23, 1997 in Stevens Point. Rhody was an avid Packer and Brewers fan, loved to travel and drive the open road. He liked to garden, listen and dance to Polka Music, attend church picnics, but most of all spend time with family and friends. Rhody Studinski was a member of American Legion Post 6 and Central States Union.

Rhody is survived by his wife Lorraine; 4 children; Barb (Phillip) Alm, Stevens Point; Gerald (Sharon) Studinski; Custer, Randy ( Cori) Studinski, Plover; Laurie (Randy) Lutz, Amherst. 5 grandchildren: Shane (Katie) Alm, Nate (Katy) Alm, Adam (Jessica) Helminiak, Breanna Studinski, Brittany (Matt) Cziakowski.

3 great grandchildren: Skylar Alm, Xavier Alm, Sailor Helminiak.

6 step-children: Roger Koziczkowski, Karen Koziczkowski, James (Deb) Koziczkowski, Jerome (Teri) Koziczkowski, Nancy (Frank) Suchon, Christine Moerke.

10 step-grandchildren; Sarah Orbison, Tracy (John) Vierck, Cory Koziczkowski, Nick Koziczkowski, Tyler Koziczkowski, Trevor Koziczkowski, Jason (Allison) Suchon, Ben Suchon, Steven Moerke and Alison Moerke. 5 step-great grandchildren: Caysi Orbison, Abbey Orbison, Hunter Vierck, Reagan Vierck, and Meadow Vierck. One brother: Kenneth Studinski, Janesville. Two sisters: Shirley Gavin, Eagle River, AK; Karen Dombrowski, Amherst. Rhody was preceded in death by his first wife Patricia, his sister Dolores Ganski Wierzba and infant brother, Jack Studinski.

