Gantz Resigns from School Board

Gantz, shortly after being elected to the School Board last December. (City Times photo)

By Brandi Makuski

Dewey Gantz has resigned from the Stevens Point School Board.

Gantz, of Plover, was elected by the board to fill a vacancy left by Sam Levin in December of 2016. Prior to that, Gantz was a member of the Business Services Committee. His resignation from the board is “due to a conflict in schedules,” according to a press release from the district.

The board will consider refilling Gantz’ spot during its May 8 meeting.

“We can choose to leave the seat vacant, or we can accept applications for an appointment by the board,” said Board President Meg Erler.

The board meets at 6:30 PM at Bliss Educational Services Center, 1900 Polk St., on Monday, May 8.

