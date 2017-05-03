Gantz Resigns from School Board

By Brandi Makuski

Dewey Gantz has resigned from the Stevens Point School Board.

Gantz, of Plover, was elected by the board to fill a vacancy left by Sam Levin in December of 2016. Prior to that, Gantz was a member of the Business Services Committee. His resignation from the board is “due to a conflict in schedules,” according to a press release from the district.

The board will consider refilling Gantz’ spot during its May 8 meeting.

“We can choose to leave the seat vacant, or we can accept applications for an appointment by the board,” said Board President Meg Erler.

The board meets at 6:30 PM at Bliss Educational Services Center, 1900 Polk St., on Monday, May 8.