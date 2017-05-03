Guest Speaker to Discuss Space Mission to Saturn

For the City Times

A NASA scientist will discuss the Cassini-Huygens mission to Saturn in a free, public talk at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

“The Cassini Mission to Saturn and its Moons” will be held at 7 PM Friday, May 12, in Room 170 of the Trainer Natural Resources Building, 800 Reserve St., Stevens Point. Rosaly Lopes, a senior research scientist in NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, will talk about new discoveries on Saturn and its moons, including Titan, known as “the Earth of the outer solar system.”

The Cassini-Huygens mission has been orbiting Saturn since 2004, and will end in September.

Lopes will also speak to students at SPASH that morning, and to UW-Stevens Point faculty, staff and students that afternoon.

Lopes is an expert in planetary geology and volcanology and has studied Mars, Io and Titan. As manager of the planetary science section, she was a member of Galileo’s Near-infared Mapping Spectrometer team and has been the investigation scientist for the Cassini Titan Radar Mapper since 2003. She has won the Carl Sagan Medal and NASA Exceptional Service Medal.

Lopes’ visit is sponsored by the American Astronomical Society’s Harlow Shapley Lectureship Program and UW-Stevens Point’s College of Letters and Science and Department of Physics and Astronomy.