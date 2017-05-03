Photo of the Day: This is Actually Pretty Cool

City Times Staff

Teddy Horsfall, 11, gives a thumbs up from the audience of a Plover Village Board meeting on May 3.

Horsfall, with his mother Jasmine Sandvig, was attending the meeting as part of the requirements for earning his Citizenship in the Community badge. He belongs to Boy Scout Troop 205, which meets at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

“I want to know how the board meetings work and how they help the community,” Horsfall told the board.

When the meeting ended about 13 minutes later, Horsfall said he was surprised how short the meeting was.

“But it’s pretty cool, it seems like they got a lot done,” he said.