Plover Schedules 2017 Korean War Memorial Program

City Times Staff

The Village of Plover will hold its annual Korean War Veterans Memorial program on June 4.

The event will be held at the Wisconsin Korean War Veterans Memorial in Plover. Veterans from all branches and times of service, as well as their families and the public are invited to attend.

Representatives from the Korean Consulate, Wisconsin National Guard and Wisconsin Dept. of Veterans Affairs have been invited to speak at the program.

The memorial pays tribute to Wisconsinites who fought, died or are still missing as a result of the Korean War. The memorial features a series of larger-than-life bronze statues, representing the various American armed forces that took part in the war. None of the figures carry a weapon, a symbol “that peace is ardent hope of all veterans,” according to a news release from the village.

A Memorial Tiles Program has been established for those who wish to honor a loved one who served in the conflict. For more information on ordering tiles go to www.koreanmemorial.org.

To get to the Memorial take Interstate Highway 39 to County Highway B in Plover, then head west one block to Village Park Drive. Turn left on Village Park Dr., and follow the signs for parking.

The program will be held on Sunday, June 4, beginning at 10:45 AM.