Main Street Parks Returns to the Downtown

For the City Times

Main Street Parks is returning to the Downtown District on May 5.

Billed as an event that “re-imagines parking spaces in downtown Stevens Point”, the public affair is intended to promote observation of the downtown urban landscape from the “point of view of a parking spot”.

The downtown square has a great deal of open space and seating areas. (City Times photo)

According to a news release from event coordinator Trevor Roark, over a dozen parking spaces will be closed down on Friday and reworked, temporarily, into space for games and relaxation.

“Our downtown is a nice place, yet there aren’t enough outdoor spaces to sit, socialize, eat, relax, interact, or even read a book,” Roark’s press release reads in part. “Plus, it is widely known by urban planners across the globe that increasing pedestrian and bicycle access and safety in urban spaces has a better return on investment for businesses and municipalities than providing cheap or free storage for privately owned motor vehicles. An equitable balance of use in these public spaces is best practice and so Main Street Parks aims to provide a sense for how these spaces could be creatively redeveloped to bring more equity, revenue, and resilience to downtown Stevens Point.”

Participants in this year’s event include The Central Wisconsin Children’s Museum, which will provide a child-sized chess game; a life-sized Jenga game; extra seating for visitors to rest and enjoy chocolate samples at Sugar Doll; and a beanbag competition between Mayor Mike Wiza and Todd Kuckkahn, executive director of the Portage Co. Business Council.

Main Street Parks is free and will operate from 11 AM to 6 PM.

The event is volunteer-driven and includes partnerships with CREATE Portage County, UWSP Adventure Tours, and Golden Sands RC&D.