David L. Glazer, 86

David L. Glazer, age 86, of Stevens Point, passed away Thursday May 4, 2017 at his home.

A Mass of Christian Burial for David will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday May 13, 2017 at Holy Spirit Parish – Stevens Point. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM Saturday until the time of the service at the church. Burial with full military honors in Guardian Angel Cemetery will follow the Mass. A memorial in lieu of flowers will be established for Heartland Hospice. Shuda Funeral Service is assisting the family.

David was born November 7, 1930 in Stevens Point, the son of Phil and Elva (Schultz) Glazer. He graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in 1948. David entered the United States Navy in June of 1948 and served his country during the Korean War until his honorable discharge in 1952.

He returned to the Stevens Point area and worked at the Elks Club and at Brezinski Motors before beginning his career at the United States Post Office. He worked for 34 years at the Stevens Point office until his retirement in 1987.

David married Donna King on February 12, 1972 in Stevens Point. He enjoyed fishing, casino trips, and playing cards at the Elks Club, with many friends including: Jim A, Hugh, Bruce, Dave, and Jim S.

David is survived by his wife Donna, and his three children: Keith (Candy) Glazer, Carlsbad, Cali.; David Jr, Los Angeles; Jennifer, Sacramento, Cali. Two granddaughters: Erin Wilcox and Tara Hughes. Five great grandchildren: Sebastian, Benjamin, Christopher, Alexandra, and Kameron. His brother Kenneth Glazer, Stevens Point.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his son Bruce.

David’s family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice and the fifth floor staff at St. Michael’s Hospital for all their care and comfort these past couple months.

