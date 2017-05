SPASH Tennis Hosts Double Dual Meet

By Robert Whitmire

The SPASH boys tennis team dropped a home match with Tomah 4-3 and Chippewa Falls 5-2 in a double dual meet at the SPASH courts Saturday.

Jon Peck went undefeated on the day at No. 1 singles beating Tomah’s Jarred Schouten, 6-0, 6-0 and then taking two from Falls Dominic Marticorena 6-0, 6-0. Peck now stands at 19-4 on the season.

SPASH sits at 2-2 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference and will travel to Wausau East on Thursday, May 11 for a 4 PM meet.

Tomah 4, SPASH 3

Singles

No. 1 — Jon Peck, STEVENS POINT AREA SENIOR HIGH, def. Jarred Schouten, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 — Nathan Venner, TOMAH HIGH, def. Carter Smigaj, 0-6, 3-6; No. 3 — Noah Nick, TOMAH HIGH, def. Treyton Zinda, 1-6, 1-6; No. 4 — Luke Grygleski, TOMAH HIGH, def. Ryan Guay, 6-0, 6-1;

Doubles

No. 1 — Angus Blakeman-Garrek Wierzba, STEVENS POINT AREA SENIOR HIGH, def. Tyler Dechant-Evan Lord, 7-5, 6-0; No. 2 — Dylen Pierce-Dylan Bennett, TOMAH HIGH, def. Eli Haas-Ryan Martin, 6-4, 1-6, 10-4; No. 3 — Jon Olson-Aidan McManus, STEVENS POINT AREA SENIOR HIGH, def. Caleb McNutt-Nick Kostka, 6-4, 6-2;

CHIPPEWA FALLS HIGH 5, STEVENS POINT AREA SENIOR HIGH 2

Singles

No. 1 — Jon Peck, STEVENS POINT AREA SENIOR HIGH, def. Dominic Marticorena, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 — Andy Stoll, CHIPPEWA FALLS HIGH, def. Garrek Wierzba, 7-6 (2), 6-4; No. 3 — Eli Marticorena, CHIPPEWA FALLS HIGH, def. Treyton Zinda, 6-2, 6-2; No. 4 — Jon Olson, STEVENS POINT AREA SENIOR HIGH, def. Zach Rohde, 6-2, 6-0;

Doubles

No. 1 — Lucas Connolly-Mitch Olson, CHIPPEWA FALLS HIGH, def. Angus Blakeman-Carter Smigaj, 6-4, 6-0; No. 2 — Dylan Jaquisha-Nick Mason, CHIPPEWA FALLS HIGH, def. Eli Haas-Ryan Martin, 6-3, 6-3; No. 3 — Ruben Zylstra-Joe Jasper, CHIPPEWA FALLS HIGH, def. Aidan McManus-Morgan O’Keefe, 6-4, 7-6 (6);