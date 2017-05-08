Plover Man Faces Two Different Child Sex Assault Charges

By Brandi Makuski

A Plover man suspected of sexually assaulting a child is free on a $50,000 signature bond after being charged with a second offense against another child.

Shane Allan Stroik, 30, is pending trial for one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13 after being charged last July. In that case, he was released from jail on a $2,000 cash bond in August, 2016.

Stroik now faces an additional charge of first-degree child sex assault stemming from an alleged incident which occurred shortly after his release.

According to District Attorney Louis Molepske, the two cases against Stroik involve “two different child victims”.

According to the criminal complaint, Plover police were investigating Stroik for the first offense when the second allegation was discovered. The eight-year-old girl, who lived with her mother in Sparta, was visiting her grandfather in Plover when the alleged assault occurred.

The girl told investigators she was in the house alone with Stroik and her grandfather’s dog when she was assaulted.

When interviewed by police, the girl’s grandmother said she began to suspect the girl was being abused after finding pornographic material had been downloaded on a tablet the girl used. The woman said she only bought the tablet for the girl to play games when she visited, and regularly checked the device for inappropriate material.

When the woman questioned the girl about the pornographic material, the girl “froze” and named Stroik as having molested her, according to the complaint.

The grandmother also told police the girl had begun to defecate and urinate on her bedroom floor when she was about five years old, which police considered “significant”, according to the complaint, because “that can be a sign of a child having been sexually abused”.

Stroik’s preliminary hearing is set for May 15. For the first charge of child sex assault, Stroik’s trial is scheduled to begin on June 21.

Stroik also faces three counts of bail-jumping and one count of operating after revocation in an unrelated matter.

As part of his bond, Stroik is prohibited from having any contact with the alleged victims or their places of residence.

He faces a maximum of 60 years in prison for each charge.