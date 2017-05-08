SPASH Baseball Falls to Appleton West

By Robert Whitmire

The SPASH baseball team dropped a 3-2 decision to Appleton West out of the Fox Valley Association at Bukolt Park Monday afternoon.

Senior Gus Turner-Zick belts one out. (City Times photo)

The Terrors wasted little time getting on the board with one run crossing the plate in the top half of the first inning. Appleton scored again in the second and again in the 5th to go up 3-0.

SPASH managed just one hit off Terror pitchers through the first four-and-a-half innings before the bats came alive with two runs off three hits in the bottom of the fifth.

Appleton batters peppered the Panther pitching staff scattering ten hits including a solo shot over the right field fence with two out in the first inning.

Senior Jack Mahoney picked up the win for West while Sophomore Brady Franz was the losing pitcher for the Panthers.

Time of the Game: 2 hours, 19 minutes

SPASH is right back at Bukolt Park Tuesday afternoon for a Wisconsin Valley Conference match-up with Merrill. First pitch is scheduled for 5 PM.