Elks Announces New Bingo Schedule

For the City Times

Progressive jackpot bingo makes its return to the Elks Lodge in Stevens Point.

The public is invited for biweekly bingo nights at its newly renovated lodge, located at 1132 Clark Street. The next bingo night will be held Thursday, May 11, and every other Thursday thereafter.

Doors open at 4 PM; games begin at 6 PM. The lodge will hold 20 regular bingo games with up to $1,500 in total payouts; the winner of the final black-out game can win half the pot. Games are open to all ages and free popcorn and coffee will be available.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Bingo nights at the Elks is being sponsored by Elks 641 Charities, Inc. For more information call (715) 344-4021.

2017 Dates

May 11

May 25

June 8

June 22

July 6

July 20

Aug. 3

Aug. 17

Aug. 31

Sept. 14

Sept. 28

Oct. 12

Oct. 26

Nov. 9

Dec. 7

Dec. 21