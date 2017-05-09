United Way Kicks off Fifth Annual Diaper Drive

For the City Times

United Way of Portage County will kick off its fifth annual No Child’s Wet Behind Community Diaper Drive on Mother’s Day weekend.

Diapers will be collected through Father’s Day weekend, ending June 18.

More than $15,000 in diapers and monetary donations were collected during last year’s drive, filling a need many local agencies said was a top issue facing struggling families before the diaper drive was first held in 2013. This year’s drive is already off to a stellar start, as the Women’s Fund of Portage County awarded $3,000 in match funds to purchase diapers and will be recognizing the drive during their annual luncheon on Friday, May 12.

Diapers can be dropped off through Father’s Day weekend Monday through Friday during business hours at the following locations:

United Way of Portage County, 1100 Centerpoint Drive, #302, Stevens Point

Portage County Business Council, 5501 Vern Holmes Drive, Stevens Point

Adventure 212, 3217 John Joanis Drive, Stevens Point

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2000 Roosevelt Drive, Plover

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 900 Brilowski Road, Stevens Point

Bio Life, 3325 Business Park Drive, Stevens Point

A full list of drop off locations can be found online at www.unitedwaypoco.org/content/no-childs-wet-behind.

Monetary donations are encouraged, as many distribution partners may be able to take advantage of large quantity pricing. Additionally, storage space is always at a premium and monetary donations allow distribution partners to buy the sizes they need, when they need them. Monetary donations can be dropped off at or sent to United Way of Portage County, c/o No Child’s Wet Behind Community Diaper Drive, 1100 Centerpoint Dr., #302, Stevens Point, Wis. 54481.

The primary source for distribution of diapers will be Operation Bootstrap. Emergency and holiday distribution will be provided through other programs serving income-qualified families. Organizations will follow a tracking system and each family they will distribute to will meet established criteria. Requests for diapers should be made through Emergency Services.

For more information, visit the United Way of Portage County website at www.unitedwaypoco.org and click on “Community Diaper Drive,” or contact United Way at 715-341-6740 or uway@unitedwaypoco.org.