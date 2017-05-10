HomeTop StoriesYou’ve Been Waiting all Year to ‘Rumma ...

You’ve Been Waiting all Year to ‘Rummage Through Point & Plover’

(City Times image)

The fifth annual Rummage Through Point & Plover will be held from May 11-14.

Since 2012, the Stevens Point City Times has sponsored the community-wide rummage sale on the second weekend in May, Thurs. through Sunday.

Participants can sell any legal item for a fair rummage sale price between the suggested hours of dawn to dusk. Participants are also encouraged to donate their rummage sale proceeds to a local charity or fundraising event, and to submit a photo of the donation for publication in the City Times.

Did we miss you? Email us at bmakuski@mmclocal.com

Comments

comments

Related Posts

SPASH Baseball Downs Merrill

Comments comments

NEW: SPPD to Handle Serious Felonies on Campus

Comments comments

Public Information Meeting Scheduled on Whiting’s Bus. 51 Construction

Comments comments

Plover Man Faces Two Different Child Sex Assault Charges

Comments comments