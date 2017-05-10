You’ve Been Waiting all Year to ‘Rummage Through Point & Plover’

The fifth annual Rummage Through Point & Plover will be held from May 11-14.

Since 2012, the Stevens Point City Times has sponsored the community-wide rummage sale on the second weekend in May, Thurs. through Sunday.

Participants can sell any legal item for a fair rummage sale price between the suggested hours of dawn to dusk. Participants are also encouraged to donate their rummage sale proceeds to a local charity or fundraising event, and to submit a photo of the donation for publication in the City Times.