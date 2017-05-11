Adam Lee’s Walk-off Homer Sinks Joe’s Bar

By Tim “Shoe” Sullivan

It took rightfielder Adam Lee one swing of the bat to end the thrilling opening day first game in the Tuesday Night “Jim Barden” Co-Ed Softball League.

A spirited crowd was on hand at Moore Barn Memorial Field in Buena Vista as Doug’s Sports Pub kicked off its 10th season of Co-Ed softball. Central Door Solutions (1-0) needed Adam Lee’s solo homer in the bottom of the seventh to down Joe’s Bar (0-1), 13-12.

The first game of the season had everything. Great weather, fine pitching, steady defense, and some big-time power hitting. The teams combined to knock eight pitches out of the park.

Joe’s Bar got on the board first in the opening inning thanks to Courtney Nelson’s double, Casey Bielen’s two-run homer, Travis Kempf’s single, and Casey Kedrowski’s RBI single. (Joe’s leads the league in players named “Casey”.) Joe’s, a bar on the square, went ahead, 3-0.

Central Door Solutions came back with two runs in the bottom of the first on a single by Abby Rottier and long two-run clout by Kyle Brooks. 3-2 Joe’s after one. Joe’s picked up three more runs in the second when Kyle Salzman and Courtney Nelson singled and Bielen smacked another home run. Joe’s 6-2 lead turned out to be short-lived as CDS came roaring back with eight big runs in their half of the second. The rally featured singles by Robby Armatoski, James Marthaler, Kim Schmitz, Josh Swan, Abby Rottier, Meg Lee, and Kyle Brooks’ second home run of the contest. 10-6 CDS after two.

Joe’s came up with one run in the top of the third when Kempf tripled and scored on Chelsea Stenzel’s groundball. CDS 10-7 after three. In the top of the fourth, Nicole Kirsch scored for Joe’s following singles by Salzman, Nelson, and Bielen. CDS avoided more damage by Joe’s as Sarah Skibicki made a great play at first base. The Solutions led, 10-8, as the game moved to the fifth.

Inning number five was scoreless. Then Joe’s used the longball again in the top of the sixth to take the lead, 12-10 as Bielen and Kempf each blasted two-run homers. Then in the bottom of the sixth, Beth Winske singled and James Marthaler followed with a two-run bomb to tie it up at 12-12. Joe’s Bar went quietly in the top of the seventh. And then Mr. Lee came to the plate for Central Door and the rest is history.

After the game, Joe’s manager Casey Bielen said, “I give the Solutions credit. They played a great game, but we’ll still be around at the end. This league looks pretty tough.”

RD’s Diner on Post Road awarded four broasted chicken dinners during the game. Winners were Courtney Nelson for Joe’s first hit; Casey Bielen for his three homers; and Chelsea Stenzel for her first RBI ever. Adam Lee won a dinner for his game-winning home run.

JOE’S BAR BATTING STATS: Courtney Nelson: double, two singles. Casey Bielen: three homers, single, seven RBIs. Travis Kempf: single, triple, two-run homer. Beke Blue: walk, single, saw chipmunk in dugout. Casey Kedrowski: two singles. Kyle Salzman: three singles. Chelsea Stenzel: RBI. Nicole Kirsch: single, run. CENTRAL DOOR SOLUTIONS BATTING STATS: Abby Rottier: three singles. Adam Lee: Game-winning homer in bottom of seventh. Meg Lee: single, run. Kyle Brooks: two home runs. Robby Armatoski: double, single. Beth Winske: single, run. James Marthaler: winning pitcher, single, two-run homer. Kim Schmitz: single, run. Josh Swan: single, run. OFFICIAL BASE SWEEPER and BOOMBOX PLAYER: Emily Dampier.

Final Score (1-0) won the nightcap by hammering Papa Joe’s (0-1), 18-3. Final Score didn’t hit a single home run but did pound out 23 hits including four doubles and three triples. Papa Joe’s could only come up with eight hits off of Jake Mortimer, and they were all singles. The Score struck first on Stanley Downs Bobblehead Night with four runs in the bottom of the first on a walk to Codi Klismith, single by Mickey Jo Terry, doubles by Morgan Opper and Dalton Wriedt, and Kendra Preusser’s single.

The highlight of the inning was when a fan in the stands, Ryan Ramczyk, almost caught a foul ball. Ryan, a SPASH grad, was this year’s first-round draft pick by the New Orleans Saints.

Papa Joe’s dented the scoreboard with one run in the second on singles by Jason VanDewalle, Ashley Radmer, and Branden Wojtalewicz. Final Score pushed across three more runs in the second on singles by Codi Klismith and Mickey Jo Terry and and doubles by Bobby Sullivan and Dalton Wriedt. (Mickey Jo’s #1 was backwards on her jersey). 7-1 after two. Five more runs crossed the plate for the Score in the bottom of the third. The rally featured Cory Blake’s triple, Jake Mortimer’s double to right, and base hits by Rochelle Jakubeck, Klismith, Sullivan, Morgan Opper, and Wriedt. 12-1 after three.

Singles off the bats of Jason VanDewalle, Ashley Radmer, and Nika Wanserski plus Cheryl Kubisiak’s walk netter Pa Joe’s two runs in the fourth. The Final Score came up with six more runs in the final two innings with the big blows being triples by Jake Mortimer and Codi Klismith.

The final score was 18-3 Final Score. Broasted chicken dinners from RD’s Diner were awarded to Papa Joe’s Jeremy Studinski for hitting the first home run ever at Doug’s several years ago; Codi Klismith of the Score for three hits and a walk; Mickey Jo Terry for three hits including Final Score’s first hit of the year; Dalton Wriedt for three hits including two doubles; umpire Jesse Higgins, fan Kiana, and Ryan Ramczyk for almost catching a foul ball.

PAPA JOE’S BATTING STATS: Two hits: Jason VanDewalle, Ashley Radmer. One hit: Brandon Wojtalewicz, Nike Wanserski, Cheryl Kubisiak, and Asia Herr. NOTE: John Wachowiak got to second base but the scorer forgot to write down how he got there so we’ll officially give him a single. FINAL SCORE BATTING STATS: Codi Klismith: walk, two singles, triple. Mickey Jo Terry: three singles, three runs. Bobby Sullivan: double, two singles (and pulled off fine double play with Terry at first and third). Morgan Opper: double, two singles; Dalton Wriedt: two doubles, single; Cory Blake: triple, two singles; Kendra Preusser: two singles; Jake Mortimer: double, triple; Rochelle Jakubek: single, run. TIME OF GAME: 52 minutes.

NEXT WEEK’S SCHEDULE: Tuesday, May 16: 5:45: Final Score (1-0) vs Joe’s Bar (0-1). 6:45: Central Door Solutions (1-0) vs Papa Joe’s (0-1).