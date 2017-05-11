Crimestoppers: Police Seek Info on Stolen Car

City Times Staff

Stevens Point police are still looking for information on a car stolen from Jerry’s Auto Service in March.

Stevens Point police released this photo of a car similar to the one stolen — it’s not the same vehicle, however. (Contributed)

The car, a 1992 Cadillac Eldorado, was last seen in the auto shop parking lot on March 4, according to Sgt. Tony Zblewski.

“Several witnesses reported seeing a two men with a pickup truck and a trailer by the car on Saturday, March 4,” Zblewski said.

He added the car had been parked at the auto service business for several years, and was there at the time of a fire at the business last October. At the time, the vehicle owner was in the hospital for an extended period of time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stevens Point Police Dept. at (715) 346-1500.