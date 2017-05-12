NEW: Former SPASH Employee Sentenced to Eight Years

By Brandi Makuski

A 61-year-old former SPASH employee was sentenced to prison on Friday for possession of child pornography.

Peter J. Anderson of Stevens Point initially faced 18 counts of possession of child pornography when he was arrested last year. He was convicted in April, when he pleaded no contest to three counts; 15 counts were dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Judge Thomas Eagon on sentenced Anderson to three years of prison followed by five years of extended supervision.

Anderson became a suspect during a Dept. of Justice investigation, when agents determined a specific peer-to-peer file sharing network had been used to distribute child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, photo and video files depicting sex acts between children as young as five had been downloaded to an IP address registered to Anderson’s Phillips St. home.

Detectives from the Stevens Point Police Dept., working with investigators from the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), conducted a search of Anderson’s home on Aug. 31. He was taken into custody later that day.

Police also questioned Anderson about his time working at Stevens Point Area Senior High, and whether or not he ever acted inappropriately with male students. Anderson said, “I’ll admit, I thought about that,” but said he “never got close enough to any kids for that type of relationship to happen.”

Anderson also admitted to having downloaded sexually violent child pornography for the past seven years.

According to the complaint, while employed at SPASH Anderson had previously been accused of taking photos of boys in the shower. Anderson resigned from the school district in Aug. of 1998, but it was not immediately known if he resigned as a result of the accusation.

The school district maintains Anderson never directly supervised students.