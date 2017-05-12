Point Man Going to Prison Following 8th OWI Conviction

By Brandi Makuski

A 55-year-old Stevens Point man is headed for prison following conviction of his eighth OWI.

Joel L. Rolfs was stopped by Stevens Point police after failing to use his traffic signal when turning at the intersection of Water St. and Arlington Pl. at 11:22 PM on Dec. 22. During the traffic stop, the officer noted a strong smell of alcohol coming from the vehicle, and saw several open cans of beer inside the car.

All told, Rolfs was initially charged with having open intoxicants, improper display of a license plate tag, failure to signal a turn, operating while revoked and operating while under the influence, eighth offense.

He was taken into custody on charges of probation violation as well as the eighth OWI. He pleaded guilty in March.

On Friday, Judge Thomas Flugaur sentenced Rolfs to a $1,000 fine and four years in prison, followed by four years of extended supervision.