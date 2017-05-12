SPASH Baseball Blows Past Merrill

By Robert Whitmire

Stepping on the field for the fourth time in four days, the SPASH baseball team took a 13-3 win at Merrill Thursday night to improve their Wisconsin Valley Conference record to 5-1.

The Blue Jays took an early 2-1 lead after the first inning of play. The bats started singing for SPASH in the second when they plated four runs. The Panthers went on to light up the board with two runs in the third, five in the fourth and one in the fifth for the win.

Senior Jacob Piotrowski took the win for the Panthers tossing three innings, striking out three, walkinjg one and scattering four hits.



Ty Belifori took the loss for the Blue Jays who dropped to 2-7 in conference play.



The Panther offense was led by Gus Turner-Zick who went 3 for 4 at the plate including a Double and Brandon Patoka who finished the game 2 for 2.

SPASH takes on Wausau West Friday afternoon at Bukolt Park at 5 PM. The Panthers handed the Warriors their first conference loss on Wednesday at West.