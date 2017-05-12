Student Project Looks at School Energy Use

For the City Times

The students at Point of Discovery School (PoDS) in Stevens Point, as part of their ‘Stevens Point 2050’ project, are currently learning about energy, sustainability, economics, and technology.

For part of this project, they are conducting energy audits of all district schools and buildings. The PoDS staff and Sara Windjue, UW–SP K-12 Energy Education Program (KEEP), collaborated to develop the project, with KEEP providing the measurement tools that students used to conduct the audits and project support.

The students measured light usage, electricity usage, and analyzed thermostat settings throughout district buildings. Data from those measurements will be compiled and compared with energy bills from the last year to make recommendations that will increase energy efficiency and lower energy costs.

“While energy use in schools is a complicated endeavor that certainly involves a wider range of variables than the students will be studying, conducting these audits will provide the students with much needed perspective on energy use and the economics behind both renewable and non-renewable resources,” said Dan Lathrop, PoDS lead teacher.

As a culminating project, students are designing and creating inventions that will lead to a more sustainable future.

Their inventions, and the energy audit reports, will be on display at a Celebration of Learning, which will take place at Point of Discovery School at 6 PM on Thursday, June 1, public welcome.