SPASH Baseball Falls to West

By Robert Whitmire

The SPASH Panthers came into Friday afternoon’s baseball game looking to knock off league leader Wausau West for the second time in three days.

The Warriors, however, were up to the task leaving Bukolt Park with a 5-1 win, improving their record to 8-1 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference. The loss drops the Panthers to 5-2 in league play.

West jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning and held on until the third when senior Jacob Piotrowski stepped to the plate and sent a long fly ball over the left field fence to tie the score at one apiece.

Gus Turner-Zick then cracked a double to left to put him on second with one out. Turner-Zick made a play to steal third but hesitated on the attempt, got caught in a run-down, and was thrown out for the second out of the inning.

Brett Ehr singled and stole second base but was also thrown out trying for third to end the inning.

West went on to put up two runs each in the fourth and fifth innings to seal the victory. Junior Chandler Fochs picked up the win on the mound for West.

Sophomore Brady Franz started the day on the mound for SPASH pitching 4 2/3 innings before Legend

Kieliszewski came on in relief. Franz was the losing Pitcher

Time of the game was one hour and 39 minutes.

Following a double header Saturday at Casper Park in Chippewa Falls the Panthers return to conference play on May 16 at D.C. Everest. SPASH will then host the Evergreens at Bukolt Park on Thursday, May 18. First pitch for both games is scheduled for 5 PM.