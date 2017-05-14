Aquatic Classes Offered for Adults Starting June 5

For the CIty Times

Adults with arthritis and older adults looking for a low-impact workout may take aquatic classes in summer through the Special Needs Aquatic Program (SNAP) at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Sessions are offered Mondays and Thursdays, either for eight weeks, June 5-29, for $24; or for 12 weeks, July 10-August 17, for $36. Classes are 45 minutes long.

The Basic Aquatic Exercise class is offered at 8:45 AM, and the Arthritis Foundation Aquatic Program is offered at 10 and 11:15 AM and 4:30 PM. Each class is limited to 15 participants.

The classes are held in the therapeutic pool, adjacent to the Quandt Fieldhouse in the UW-Stevens Point Health Enhancement Center, 2050 Fourth Ave. Parking is located outside the facility. All instructors are certified through the Arthritis Foundation Aquatic Program.

For registration and more information, contact instructor Rory Suomi at 715-346-2706 or rsuomi@uwsp.edu.