Catholic Schools’ Hansel Honored by Kohl Foundation

For the City Times

Pacelli Catholic Schools’ Gregg Hansel has recently been selected as a Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Leadership Award Recipient.

The Leadership Award was established in 2016 to recognize outstanding Wisconsin principals in grades pre-K through 12. Award recipients are chosen for setting high standards for instruction, achievement and character, and creating a climate to best serve students, families, staff and community.

Hansel was nominated by fellow administrator Ellen Lopas, with letters of recommendation submitted by parents Paul & Sue Koehl and David & Tracey Kunze and teacher/parent Michele Tippel.

“Gregg has an incredible ability to connect with students and families in a meaningful way. He creates an atmosphere of connectedness with the students,” said The Koehls said in their letter. “Through his relationship with parents, they are motivated to support the efforts of the students and teachers to create a community supportive of academic success.”

“Gregg Hansel exemplifies educational leadership at its finest,” The Kunzes wrote in part. “Gregg’s work in and out of school models exactly the values, character, and citizenship that Pacelli Catholic Schools strives to embed in our students. We are blessed to have Gregg Hansel in our schools and community.”

“I have had the privilege of working with Gregg as a first grade teacher for the past 23 years,” said Tippel. “Gregg is a great model of faith in our schools and within the community. These experiences help students to learn how to help others and put others’ needs first, as Gregg models daily. He is a dynamic leader who believes fully in the mission of Pacelli Catholic Schools and has worked to make the school system a great one.”

Hansel, the sole Leadership Award recipient in Portage County, was formally recognized and awarded at the central region’s recognition luncheon held April 23 at Waupun Jr./Sr. High School along with other student, teacher, and principal award recipients in CESAs 5 and 6.

“I feel very honored to be chosen for this award,” said Hansel. “I have been fortunate to work with so many wonderful people, and that gives me opportunities to be creative.”

In a surprise announcement made in early April at the Greendale recognition luncheon, the 16 principals recognized received a $6,000 award with a matching $6,000 award given to their schools, double from the initial amount they were expecting when they first learned they were to be receiving the awards back in March.

“The increase in award is extremely generous and will help fund many projects throughout the school to support continual growth and education of our students,” said Hansel.