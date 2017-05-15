Local Woman Accepted to Air Force Academy

For the City Times

A Stevens Point woman is among those accepted to United States military academies.

Five residents of western and central Wisconsin were nominated by Congressman Ron Kind to various academies, with all five accepting offers.

The students are:

Keelia Rodgers, of Stevens Point, plans to attend the United States Air Force Academy

Yevheniy Mizin, of Richland Center, plans to attend the United States Naval Academy

Ryan Chapman, of Holmen, plans to attend the United States Naval Academy

Benjamin Foster, of Eau Claire, plans to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point

Erica Sempf, of Downing, plans to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point

Kind nominates outstanding high school students United States Service Academies annually. Students who wish to receive a nomination must go through a competitive application process, then be selected by a panel of local veterans and community leaders.

“I couldn’t be prouder of these five young men and women,” Kind said in an email statement. “These outstanding students exemplify the best of western and central Wisconsin. By having accepted the appointment not only will they receive a superb education, but they will be serving our country. I look forward following their success as they bring their talent and commitment to serving to our nation’s service academies.”