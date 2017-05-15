Tickets Now on Sale for Annual Parade of Homes

City Times Staff

The 2017 Parade of Homes has been scheduled for the first weekend in June.

The annual event, sponsored by the Golden Sands Home Builders Association, features tours of 14 of the area’s finest homes, most showcasing custom work with luxurious amenities and unique floor plans.

The homes vary in style, size, prize range and location.

Participants who view all 14 homes can enter a drawing for a new television from Waterstone Mortgage.

For a map of this year’s homes and more information, click here.

Advance tickets can be purchased for $8 per person at several local businesses, to include Welling Kitchen and Bath; Wisconsin Building Supply, The Portage County Bank; Precision Glass & Door; Snowbelt Fireplace, Bull’s Eye Credit Union and Menards.