Corrine M. Kranig. age 69, of Plover, formerly of Stevens Point, passed away, May 15, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence & Grace Kranig, her brother Robert and her sister Barbara.

She is survived by her sister Bonnie (Don) and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

There will be no public services. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com