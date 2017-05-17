City Makes ‘Top 100’ Best Places for Summer Internships

City Times Staff

Stevens Point has squeaked its way into a top 100 list ranking the nation’s best cities for student summer internships.

The list, created by data collection center GoodCall.com, ranks the top 100 cities from a pool of over 1,100 communities in the nation.

Stevens Point ranks 97th on the list.

Other cities in the state to make the top 100 were La Crosse, Mequon, Brookfield, Appleton, Madison, and Neenah — the only city in Wisconsin to crack the top 10.

The rankings were made based on a study of Internet job search terms, most recent census data, cost of living and community amenities and crime rates. The availability of internships, networking potential and public transportation were also considered.

For the complete list, click here.