SPASH Soccer Hosts Rapids for Parent’s Night

Robert Whitmire

“This game was a tale of two keepers,” said SPASH coach Don Peel after the Panthers managed a 1-1 tie in Parent’s Night action Tuesday at the Portage County Soccer Complex.

“We had our chances, especially at the end of the game but didn’t put the ball in the net,” he added.

SPASH got on the board in the eighteenth minute of the game when Abby Gemza found the back of the net for the go-ahead unassisted goal. SPASH took that lead into halftime.

Rapids put their game tying score into the near corner of the net midway through the second half and both teams traded numerous scoring opportunities the remainder of the game.

“That was one of the most spectacular saves I’ve ever seen”, said Peel, referring to what the visitors thought was the go-ahead goal late in the second half. Rogan managed to get high off the ground and knock the shot down having the ball fall just short of the goal line.

“We kept possession really well and had lots of good, quality shots that just didn’t fall for us, “said Rogan. “Overall we played good soccer tonight”.

SPASH put 13 shots on goal for the game. Rogan came up with 10 saves.

The Panthers record stands at 6-2-1 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference. Rapids falls to 8-1-1 in conference play.

The Panthers travel to Merrill Thursday, May 18 for a 7 PM game with the Blue Jays, then return home for a showdown with first place D.C. Everest on Tuesday, May 23 at the PCYS complex.

The Panthers took a 4-0 win over Merrill back in April before dropping a hard fought 3-2 decision to the Evergreens.