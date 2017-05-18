Dreier Appoints McKenna Replacement

City Times Staff

County Executive Patty Dreier on Wednesday appointed a new lawyer to fill the role of corporation counsel.

Pending County Board approval in June, Stevens Point resident David A. Ray will become the county’s top lawyer. He is slated to begin the job on July 10.

Ray is a graduate of Wausau West High School. He went on to earn his Bachelor of Arts degree in English and a Secondary Teaching Certification from Luther College before earning his Juris Doctorate from Hamline University School of Law in 1987.

Ray worked with the First Law Group, SC, in Stevens Point for the past two decades, but opened his own practice on Main Street last year.

In an email statement Dreier said she used a “team approach” in seeking a replacement corporation counsel.

“Attorney Ray stood out to us for his broad legal background, strong administrative and leadership experience, his outstanding communications skills and his dedication to serve Portage County in this capacity,” Dreier said.

Ray replaces former Corporation Counsel Mike McKenna, who left the position in January following a public battle with Dreier over alleged age discrimination. McKenna dropped legal action against the county in exchange for a $75,000 settlement.