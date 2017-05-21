City Expands Permit Parking in the Downtown

Brandi Makuski

City officials have increased the number of permit parking spaces in the Downtown District.

Lot 12, which is situated adjacent to Clark St. behind the Portage Co. Library, now has 43 permit stalls encompassing the entire south row — an increase of 11 pay-to-park spaces in the lot.

City Council members unanimously approved the ordinance change in April; an effort to implement at least some recommendations from the city’s 2015 parking study.

“It’s a bit of a stepped approach,” said Joel Lemke, acting public works director, adding additional parking changes would be implemented as time and funding allows, and with council approval.

Business owners and residents in the area have expressed frustration over having otherwise convenient parking spaces for themselves filled by drivers who do not live or work in the downtown.

“There have been many requests for more permit parking,” Lemke said.

The 2015 parking study, conducted by engineering firm SEH, also recommended multi-space meters, permit parking in the Shopko parking lot and, at some point, a parking structure.

Mayor Mike Wiza said while the downtown has many permit-free parking spots, parking isn’t actually free, with each dedicated space costing taxpayers about $250 annually to maintain.

“I think we can solve parking problems and raise revenue, but that revenue is going to go for maintenance,” Wiza said. “Right now, we’re kind of on the hook for that, so one way to help us maintain those streets is to increase revenue.”

The parking permits for Lot 12 will cost $25 per month, with Wiza saying “we’ll look at those costs in the future”. Permits can be purchased at the Stevens Point Police Dept., 1515 Strongs Avenue.