Photo of the Day: Nearing the Finish Line

City Times Staff

Construction of a new office building for the Stevens Point Catholic Cemetery Association is nearing completion.

The office is currently located in a small, outdated building behind Guardian Angel Cemetery on Prais Street. The new building will house office space and storage for the cemetery’s landscaping and maintenance tools on Wilshire Blvd., just across from Airport Bar.

The new building is being constructed in what once was an open field along Wilshire, east of the cemetery’s large tree line. The property was previously owned by Irene J. Haertel until she died in late 2012. Following her death, Haertel’s family attempted to rezone the property and sell it to a commercial developer, but the diocese was able to purchase the property based on an agreement made with Haertel several years prior.

Guardian Angel is one of the largest cemeteries in the city, encompassing an entire block on the corner of Main St. and Soo Marie Ave..

Individual Catholic churches once cared for their own cemeteries until the Stevens Point Catholic Cemetery Association was formed in 1971.

Now, five Catholic cemeteries in the area — Guardian Angel, St. Peter’s, St. Joseph’s, St. Bronislava’s and St. Stephen’s — are all cared for uniformly by the association.

Construction is scheduled to be complete by July.