Police & Sheriff Calls, May 22

May 22

Squatters: Police discovered two people, a 26-year-old woman and 29-year-old man, who were camping on the 4200 block of Main St. near Iverson Park at 7:30 AM.

Crash: A two-vehicle crash was reported at 9:50 AM at the intersection of Wisconsin and Division streets. The two female drives, ages 20 and 76, were uninjured.

Counterfeit Cash: A 65-year-old woman reported receiving three counterfeit 20 dollar bills at 10 AM on the 5600 block of Hwy. 10 East.

She’s a Little Runaway: Police took a 17-year-old girl into custody after she was discovered in the vehicle of a 28-year-old man during a traffic stop at Rice St. and Welsby Ave. at 1:58 PM.

Lawn Defiler: A 52-year-old man called police to report someone damaged his lawn after driving on his grass and leaving tire marks at his home on the 600 block of Sunset Blvd., at 6:20 PM.

Injured Goose: A 53-year-old woman called deputies to report an injured goose at Lower Whiting Park at 10:16 AM.

Crash: A 29-year-old man was cited for operating without insurance and failure to yield following a two-vehicle crash near Hwy. 54 and Harding Ave. at 12:17 PM.

Window Peeper: A 29-year-old man called deputies to report a 29-year-old woman was peeping through the Torun Rd. trailer home where he and a 19-year-old woman were at 2:11 PM.