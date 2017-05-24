Stevens Point Police Seek Theft Suspect

City Times Staff

Stevens Point police are looking for the man responsible for stealing landscaping lights from Hi-Rise Manor.

The theft took place just before 3 AM on April 23.

In surveillance video provided by SPPD, the man is seen walking towards a bench in front of the Hi-Rise while talking on his cell phone. After sitting for several seconds, he removes one of the lights and appears to leave the scene briefly, then returns to steal the second light.

The man appears to continue his phone conversation throughout the incident.

According to Sgt. Tony Zblewski, the value of the lights is over $400.

Hi-Rise Manor is a city-owned low-income apartment building located at 1300 Briggs Court.

Anyone with information on the theft, or the suspect’s identity, should call the Steven Point Police Dept. at (715) 346-1500.