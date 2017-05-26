SPASH Soccer Wraps Conference Play With Win

By Robert Whitmire

The SPASH Girls Soccer team wrapped up the regular season on their home field with a 8-2 win over Wausau East.

The win improves the Panthers Wisconsin Valley Conference record to 8 -2 – 2. East finishes the season at 0-11-1.

Sophomore defenseman Julia Moder controls play for the Panthers during first half action against Wausau East. (City Times photo)

SPASH will open WIAA Regional play at the Portage County Youth Soccer Complex on Thursday, June 1 when they host Eau Claire North out of the Big Rivers Conference. Game time is scheduled for 7 PM.

“This was a nice win for us in our last conference game of the season. Everyone played a lot of minutes and we had a lot of girls score for us tonight,” said Panther coach Don Peel. “It’s good to have a strong win like this under our belt heading into the post-season.”

The Panthers wasted little time getting on the board as junior forward Kaylee Newland found the back of the net just one minute into the game.

Junior Kaylin Kostuchowski boosted the Panther lead to 2-0 at the 44:25 mark with the assist to Olivia Clemens, one of three assists credited to the junior midfielder on the night.

“In the first half, we started off a little slow other than the first goal,” said Clemens. “As the half continued we started to connect on our passes which led up to our second goal of the half.”

The Panthers were clicking on all cylinders in the second half with sophomore Lauren Johnson lighting up the board off the assist from Ana Zajakowski at the 55:27 mark.

Not to be outdone, Abby Gemza scored goals four and five. Her first of the night came off a penalty kick from Zajakowski on the near side. Ana crossed her shot to the middle of the field where Gemza was waiting to put it in the net at the 58:30 mark.

Gemza scored again at 66:26 off the assist from Olivia Clemens to put SPASH up 5 – 0.

“We started a little slow,” said Gemza. “We really came to play in the second half and put the ball in the net and Madisyn, our goalie played great. We know that Eau Claire North will be a challenge for us but we are ready to fight – bring ’em on.”

Brynn Beversdorf scored at 68: 30 with the assist to Clemens. Zajakowski hit the Panthers seventh goal on the night, unassisted at 81:13 and Julia Moder rounded out the scoring with an unassisted goal at 88:13.

SPASH had 25 shots on goal. Rogan recorded seven saves in net for the Panthers.

The SPASH Junior Varsity took a 1-0 win over East off the foot of Kara Battaglia.