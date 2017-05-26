Stevens Point Judo Club Promotes Several Students

For the City Times

The Stevens Point Judo Club promoted several members on May 16.

Friends, family members and 29 Judo students were in attendance.

Coaches Jim Haferman, Ken Camlek, Jim Weidner and Tom Gustin made presentations to students that have advanced in Judo rank.

Farah Wanta received white belt one strip. Riley Riddle, Riley Thomson, Eli Curwin, Jamison Mennington, and Matt Pavelski received first yellow belt. Josh and Zack Kolodziej received their level two yellow belt.

Rowin and Finn Brunett, Aiden and Aileen Winn, and Bryton Steward received their first orange belt. Keston Hayakawa moved up to second rank orange belt. Adult promotions include Zack Schaefer receiving his yellow belt.

Tim Wright and Dave Hayakawa were promoted to Yonkyu or green belt.

Nate Way and Matt Moore advanced to third kyu brown belt; Nate Boston was promoted to second kyu brown belt.

All students demonstrated the required skills for their rank. These skills include vocabulary, history, basic and advance technical demonstration and kata skills, and all students underwent tournament experience as part of their test.

Judo classes have come to a close for the season and will resume when school starts in the fall.