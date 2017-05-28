VIDEO: Guns N’ Hoses to Add Race Between Cops, Firefighters

By Brandi Makuski

The playful cops-versus-firefighters rivalry hits the racetrack July 7 with a new fundraising event to benefit local veterans.

Guns N’ Hoses is preparing for its fourth annual softball game in August, which pits local law enforcement against firefighters in seven innings of play at Bukolt Park.

But this year, the group has added a second event: a race on the asphalt track at Golden Sands Speedway. So far, more than 20 law enforcement officers and firefighters have signed up to compete against each other.

Sheriff Mike Lukas, Stevens Point Police Chief Martin Skibba, Plover Police Chief Dan Ault and Assistant Fire Chief Jodi Baganz are among those slated to race.

“I can’t wait to get behind the wheel,” said Skibba, as he clapped his hands together. Then, to Baganz, he said, “We get extensive training on offensive driving; we’re going to cream you guys.”

The race is being made possible by Cody Smiley, who bought the speedway last November from Shela and Darrel Bassuener.

“Hopefully a firefighter wins one race, then the police win another race, so we can really have an exciting third race showdown,” said Smiley, who said he learned about Guns N’ Hoses through his work as a Portage Co. dispatcher. “But you never know how that’s going to go.”

Smiley said officers and firefighters will use the Saturn vehicles owned by Golden Sands Speedway for the race during the July 7 “Salute to Troops” night at the speedway. While final details for the event are still being ironed out, Smiley said the Army National Guard will shoot off a cannon to signal the start of the race.

“It’s such a great cause, so we figured we’d have the Guns N’ Hoses in on this as another avenue of entertainment for the fans, just to try and generate more interest,” Smiley said, adding he expects about 4,000 fans to attend that night.

Guns N’ Hoses now enters its fourth year raising funds for Portage County veterans from all branches of military service. So far, the group has raised more than $100,000 for Never Forgotten Honor Flight, the Portage Co. Veterans Relief Fund, and other local veteran service organizations.

“All of the money stays inside Portage County,” said Kevin Ruder, former Stevens Point Police Chief and co-founder of the event. “This fundraiser has become far more successful than we ever planned when we started.”

Lukas and Ault both test-drove some of the Saturns owned by Golden Sands Speedway on May 22 (video courtesy of the Guns N’ Hoses planning committee).

Golden Sands Speedway is located at 10992 State Hwy. 54 in Wisconsin Rapids, just shy of the Wood Co. line.