CAP Services Launches Capital Campaign for New Headquarters

For the City Times

CAP Services will relocate its administrative offices in June to 2900 Hoover Road in Stevens Point — and it’s looking for the public’s help to fund the purchase.

The new location will house the corporate and childhood education staff currently located on Highway 10 East in Stevens Point, as well as business and auto lending staff previously located at CAP’s Program Office on West River Drive.

“The new headquarters building is more spacious and energy efficient than our previous location,” said Mary Patoka, CAP’s President & CEO. “After 50 years of service and 40 years in the same building, we could no longer shoe-horn another person in there even if we wanted to.”

Most of the new building’s cost will be paid through the sale of property, including CAP’s current office on Highway 10 East. CAP is also launching the public phase of a $300,000 capital campaign to fill the funding gap. The campaign’s quiet phase has already raised more than half that amount.

People interested in making a tax-deductible financial gift can visit capservices.org/hoover for more information on how to donate.

CAP will conclude the campaign at the end of the calendar year but will continue to accept donations until the goal is met.

Donors during the quiet phase include Delta Dental of Wisconsin, Victor and Christine Anthony, Don Scaffidi/Scaffidi Motors, Seramur Family Foundation, Simplicity Credit Union, Edward J. Okray Foundation, International Bank of Amherst, Pointe Precision, Ann Dudley Shannon and Robert Shannon, River Cities Bank, The Worth Company, Wisconsin Public Service Foundation, Skyward, Investors Community Bank, Pineries Bank, Ellis Stone Construction and the Krause Foundation. Others have made in-kind donations to support the move, new equipment and other needs.

Last year, CAP programs reached nearly 2,500 households with over 9,100 members. Those services resulted in people getting better jobs; securing more reliable transportation to get to work; accessing affordable housing; starting and expanding businesses; finding safe shelter and emotional support; strengthening their families and so much more.

CAP Services, Inc. is a private, nonprofit community action agency that has been advancing social and economic justice for people and communities in Marquette, Outagamie, Portage, Waupaca and Waushara counties since 1966.