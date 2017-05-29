Lawrence Stanley “Larry” Trelka, 70, died on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at Bethel Center in Arpin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Junction City, with Rev. Dennis Stanchik officiating. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery at a later date.

The visitation will be from 4 PM until 8 PM on Friday at Martens/Rembs Funeral Home, Junction City and from 9:30 AM until service time at St. Michael’s Catholic Church.

Larry was born on January 28, 1947 in Stevens Point, the oldest of 10 children, to Stanley and Evelyn (Eder) Trelka. He resided his entire life in the Junction City area and was a 1965 graduate of P.J. Jacobs High School, Stevens Point. He married Elaine Krupka on January 3, 1970. They later divorced.

Larry was a dairy farmer for many years. For several years he co-owned Mischnick Bus Service, and also drove semi-truck hauling fuel for Holiday gas stations for 30 years, retiring in 2014.

He was active in the Junction City USSA Turkey Hunt and was greatly known for being the “Pumpkin Chief”.

While still married to Elaine, they began growing pumpkins and donating them to kids at JF Kennedy School, Junction City. The tradition will continue on with help from his great friends, Ron and Jane Brock, along with others, who will continue to provide pumpkins for grade school kids.

Larry is survived by his former wife, Elaine Trelka and their children, Amy (Marty) Schneider, Wayne Trelka and Brad Trelka. He is also survived by grandsons, Colin and Kale Schneider. He is further survived by 3 brothers, Jim (Erika) Trelka, Joe Trelka and Dan (Sandy) Trelka, a brother-in-law, Dale Kurzinski (Holly Haisma), four sisters, Joyce (Rod) Goldhahn, Sue Brown, Gail (Mark) Prete and Mary (Conroy) Soik, 23 nieces and nephews and 14 great nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Stanley and Evelyn Trelka, his sister, Donna Kurzinski, a brother, Stanley Jr. in infancy and many aunts, uncles and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Junction City USSA Turkey Hunt.

Condolences may be sent online to www.rrembsfh.com.