VIDEO: Wiza Dances Way to Fundraising Event

City Times Staff

Mayor Mike Wiza on Tuesday attended his first dance lesson for the upcoming “Dancing With Your Stars” competition.

Wiza is one of several local celebrities who will partner with seasoned dancers for the June 22 “Hope is Building” fundraiser, which benefits the new Breast Care Center at Ministry Saint Michael’s Hospital.

The event begins at 6 PM at the Pfiffner Pioneer Park Bandshell, and will serve as the opening act of the 2017 Levitt AMP Stevens Point Music Series.

Much like the popular reality TV show, which has sparked renewed interest in ballroom dancing, this live-action competition will pair local stars with area dance professionals to vie for bragging rights and a trophy.

Stars will dance the Foxtrot, waltz, Jitter Bug, Lindy hop, and more.

Other local “stars” participating are Branka Dudas, owner of STORM Elite All Stars and Jim “Oz” Oliva of WWSP Trivia fame.

Professional dance partners include Kayla Dziak, Randall Reif, and Marilyn Greiner.

Each pair of dancers will collect donations online at dancingforhope.org, or at the event. Each dollar donated will count as one vote.

River Cities Jazz Big Band will provide live music for the competition.

A free concert — with an open dance floor — featuring new Milwaukee jazz trio Stomata will immediately follow. Chef C’s Munchie Mobile, Hanuman Express, and local beer and root beer will be available for purchase at the event.

The event is open to the general public and free to attend.