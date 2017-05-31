Barefoot Man Taken into Custody After Crash

By Brandi Makuski

Emergency crews responded in force on Wednesday afternoon following a one-vehicle rollover crash on County Hwy HH.

Crews were called to the intersection of HH — also known as McDill Ave. — and Verrill St. in Whiting at about 3:30 PM on May 31 after a pickup truck collided with a tree, a power box and an AT&T box, according to Sheriff Mike Lukas.

Lukas described the driver as a “male in his early 30’s”, and said he was traveling east on HH at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the truck at the Verrill St. intersection.

Following the crash, Lukas said the man fled on foot — without shoes.

“The way that truck looked, I mean…it was something,” Lukas said. “We had a lot of police there looking for him.”

The man was found more than a mile away from the scene, Lukas said, near Feltz Lumber on Minnesota Ave., where police found him barefoot.

He appeared to be intoxicated, Lukas said, and had visible but apparently non-life-threatening injuries. The man was taken to Ministry St. Michael’s for evaluation.

Once he’s medically cleared, Lukas said, he will be taken into custody.

Wisconsin State Patrol, Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office, Stevens Point and Plover police departments, Portage Co. First Responders and Portage Co. EMS all responded.

The driver’s identity has not yet been released.

More as we have it.