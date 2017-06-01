Merle J. “Jim” Marquard, 67, of Lake Tomahawk, formerly of Stevens Point, died Monday, May 29, 2017, at his residence in Lake Tomahawk, due to cancer from Agent Orange exposure during the Vietnam War.

He was born on July 5, 1949, in Stevens Point, to Merle A. and Irene (Stanchik) Marquard, and was a 1968 graduate of P.J. Jacobs High School. On Oct. 31, 1970, his marriage to Christine Larson took place in Stevens Point.

Jim served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam as a Fire Crewman with Company C, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry, 173rd Airborne Brigade; entered the service on Dec. 6, 1968, in Milwaukee, and was honorably discharged on July 14, 1970, at Fort Riley, Kansas, at the rank of Sergeant. He had earned the National Defense Service Medal, Sharpshooter (expert), Vietnam Service Medal, PRCHT Badge with Two Overseas Bars, Air Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal w/60 DVC, Combat Infantryman’s Badge Marksman, Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal and the Purple Heart – from being wounded in Vietnam.

He worked for the City of Stevens Point, from 1974 to 2006, retiring as a sign technician. His interests included fishing and hunting, racing stock cars before moving up North, traveling – especially his trip to Alaska two years ago, and his rustic furniture crafting hobby with Christine known as “Ye Ole Wood Butcher.” He was also a member of American Legion Post 318 of Lake Tomahawk, Schuman Heink DAV Chapter 30 of Stevens Point, and the Moose Family Center #1572 of Stevens Point.

Survivors include his wife, Christine of Lake Tomahawk; two sons, Jeff of Virginia, and Scott of Lake Tomahawk; two granddaughters, Skyler and Brianna; mother, Irene Marquard of Lake Tomahawk; sister, Pat (Florian) Bialas of Lac Du Flambeau; and mother-in-law, Margaret Larson of Stevens Point. He was preceded in death by his Father.

The Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, June 2, 2017, at Pisarski Funeral Home, 703 Second Street, Stevens Point. Full Military Honors will follow at the funeral home. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday morning from 9:30 AM until the time of services.

