NEW: Motorist Strikes Division St. Store

By Brandi Makuski

A motorist traveling north on Division St. crashed his vehicle into a Boost Mobile store on the 2200 block of Division St. Thursday, marking the latest in a heavy stream of police and fire calls over recent days.

Police were still investigating how the crash occurred, but Assistant Fire Chief Jodi Baganz said the driver was likely traveling northbound on Division St. and veered into the southbound lane, taking out a bench before crashing into the storefront.

Emergency crews were notified via a 911 call at 4:51 PM.

“When we got here we [found] a vehicle that was entirely encapsulated inside the building — it actually went into a second room,” Baganz said.

Baganz said there was one employee in the store at the time of the accident, but that person was not injured.

The male driver was taken to Ministry St. Michael’s Hospital with minor injuries, he added.

“It’s a good thing nobody was sitting there,” said Lt. Paul Mattlin, noting the bench that had been pushed off its concrete anchors.

Stevens Point building inspectors were on the scene, Baganz said, and power and gas to the building had been turned out.

More as we have it.