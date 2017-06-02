SPASH Girls Soccer Season Ends Abruptly

By Robert Whitmire

The SPASH girls soccer team fought back from an early two goal deficit before falling to No. 5 seeded Eau Claire North in WIAA regional action at the Portage County Youth Soccer Complex Thursday night.

Panther coaches Don Peel and Mark Peel. (City Times photo)

The Huskies were on the board early off the foot of Kelsey Kitzrow who found the back of the net at the 2:27 mark of the first half. The assist went to Riley Sarkauskas. Kitzrow upped the score to 2-0 with an unassisted goal at the 13:28 mark and North took that lead into the halftime break.

SPASH came out firing in the second period and Abby Gemza scored twice to knot the score at 2-2. Gemza hit her first goal at 45:52 with the assist to Ann Zajakowski, then put the ball into the net at the 63-minute mark unassisted.

SPASH out outshot the Huskies 33-11 but in the end it was a free kick off the foot of senior Mariah Kent to the far corner at 85:00 that put the game away for North.

The Panthers, who came in as the No. 4 seed in the bracket finish their season with a 12-6-2 record. North will square off with Eau Claire Memorial in Eau Claire on Saturday. The Old Abes are the No. 1 seeded team in the bracket and ranked #8 in the state.

Panther head coach Don Peel follows his son, assistant coach Mark Peel, into retirement. He made the announcement following the game, with his team gathered around.