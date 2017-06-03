Crash Suspect Booked for Hit & Run, OWI

By Brandi Makuski

A 67-year-old man has been arrested for OWI after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a Church St. store.

Maximino Martinez Vazquez, of Stevens Point, is being held on a $7500 signature bond after witnesses say he fled a hit and run scene, then drove his vehicle into Boost Mobile on the city’s south side.

The accident was spread out over more than half a mile, according to police. Assistant Chief Mike Rottier said the incident began on June 1 when Vazquez reportedly pulled out from a stop sign on Francis St., striking a southbound vehicle on Church Street.

“He then backed up and hit the vehicle behind him,” Rottier said, adding witnesses attempted to keep Vazquez at the scene until police arrived.

“But he took off, and by witness accounts he then drove on the wrong side of the road and drove right into the building,” Rottier said.

According to police documents, the hit and run accident occurred at 4:46 PM; Vazquez’ vehicle struck the storefront at 4:51 PM.

Assistant Fire Chief Jodi Baganz said the driver struck an outdoor bench in front of the store before crashing into the storefront.

“When we got here we [found] a vehicle that was entirely encapsulated inside the building — it actually went into a second room,” Baganz said. “There was one employee inside at the time, behind the counter, but they were not injured.”

Vazquez was taken to Ministry St. Michael’s with non-life-threatening injuries, then transported to the Portage Co. Jail.

Initial charges against Vazquez, according to jail documents, include hit and run, negligent operation of motor vehicle and operating under the influence. He returns to court on June 12 at 1:30 PM.