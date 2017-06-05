UPDATE: Suspects in Linwood Shooting Captued

City Times Staff

Portage Co. deputies say they’ve captured the remaining suspects in Sunday’s Linwood shooting.

“Thanks to useful tips provided by the public, all three suspects were taken into custody without incident,” an email from Chief Deputy Dan Kontos reads in part.

Emergency crews were called to a home on the 1800 block of Frontage Lane in Linwood shortly before 10 PM on Sunday after a caller reported hearing gunshots.

Laice Firkus. (Courtesy Portage Co. Jail)

Upon arrival, deputies discovered that one man had been shot, two others had been physically assaulted, and that several suspects had fled the scene.

Portage Co. EMS responded to the residence and transported the shooting victim to St. Michael’s Hospital, and one other male who was assaulted was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital, both with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies located two of the suspects just minutes later: 27-year-old Spencer Wnuk, and Cody Kubowski, 25, both of Stevens Point, when their vehicle was located traveling east on County Hwy. HH. The two were taken in custody following a high-risk traffic stop, according to a news release from the Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The suspected shooter, Tanner Tork, 21, from Stevens Point; Noah Zachman from the Town of Stockton. and 22-year-old Laice Firkus of Stevens Point, were captured Monday afternoon.

More as we have it.